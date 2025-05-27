Park City student returns to National Spelling Bee with fresh focus and lucky bracelets

PARK CITY, Utah — Sasha Kenlon is no stranger to the Scripps National Spelling Bee. At just 12 years old, the Ecker Hill Middle School seventh grader is making her second trip to the national stage—and she’s bringing a new mindset (and some good luck) with her.

“This is my second year,” Sasha said with a smile over Zoom, as she and her mom explored Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to the competition.

Last year, Sasha tied for 192nd place in her Bee debut. This year, she’s swapped her electric blue hair for a more natural look—and she’s also sporting handmade bracelets from friends and family, which she believes might give her an extra edge. “I think they bring me good luck,” she said.

But Sasha isn’t just there for the trophy. “I learned that it’s not all about how you place in the competition,” she said. “It’s about having fun, making new friends, and learning things.”

Still, she’s been hard at work reviewing word lists, even while visiting museums and historic sights. “Words are like a puzzle,” she explained.

Her favorite word this year? “Hypaethral,” which means “open to the sky.” Why? “Because it’s just such a cool word.”

While the competition is fierce, Sasha’s approach is refreshing, rooted in curiosity, joy, and the belief that success is more than just spelling every word right.