Person in critical condition, two seriously injured after crash in Millard County closes Interstate 15

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — One person is in critical condition and two are seriously injured after a crash closed Interstate 15 in Millard County. Traffic is diverted off Exit 178.

The freeway is estimated to close for the next two to three hours.

Wednesday evening officials responded to reports of a wrong way crash on I-15 at milepost 178. A Tesla was reported to have been driving "reckless" northbound when it had stopped to drive north on the southbound lanes, driving wrong-way.

The Tesla eventually struck a semitruck before colliding head-on with an SUV at mile marker 177. One driver in the Tesla was transported to the hospital in critical condition and two from the SUV were transported in serious condition.

A second semitruck then some debris and was damaged but the driver was not injured.

Southbound traffic along I-15 had been closed, with traffic diverted off at Exit 178.

