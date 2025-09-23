Play Ball: Cosmic baseball making Utah debut at The Ballpark at America First Square

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Following a sold-out 2025 tour, Cosmic Baseball is coming to the Beehive State. Organizers for the Cosmic Takeover Tour announced that the new spin on America's pastime will be coming to The Ballpark at America First Square in 2026.

Under the glow of black light, Cosmic Baseball flips baseball on its head with a glow-in-the-dark twist. Organizers say their events are part sport, part neon-fueled party, and 100% unforgettable.

Cosmic Baseball made its debut in Virginia in 2024. The creators say that to accomplish the event, they had to create special new lights that make the uniforms and baseballs pop. Even Wilson had to be reached out to to create the special balls used during games.

Information regarding tickets, dates, and tickets will be announced soon, according to the Cosmic Chili Peppers.