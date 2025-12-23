Herriman family looking for lost parakeet

HERRIMAN, Utah — A couple in Salt Lake County is asking the public to keep an eye out for their bright green pet bird that flew the coop last week.

Elizabeth and Richard Loy's Alexandrine parakeet, named Phoenix, flew out of their home on High Country Road last Monday, Dec. 15, around 4:45 p.m.

They're offering a $1,500 reward for whoever finds Phoenix, who has been their pet for over three years.

"Please look in trees, bushes, garages, outbuildings, etc.," Elizabeth wrote on Facebook. "At this point, he could be in any neighborhood... Herriman, Riverton or Bluffdale."

Anyone who spots the bird is asked to call Richard at 801-580-7127 or Elizabeth at 801-808-7776.