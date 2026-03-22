Police asking for help in locating missing South Salt Lake man

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a South Salt Lake man who's been missing since March 13.

Alberto Sanchez, 26, was last seen near 3700 South 300 East around 2:00 p.m. on March 13. He's 5-foot-10, weighs 175 pounds, and has brown eyes, black hair and a goatee.

He was last seen wearing a blue plaid jacket, dark sweatpants, and a black beanie.

If you've seen Alberto, or know where he is, you're asked to contact South Salt Lake Police at 801-840-4000 and reference case number LK2026-8039.