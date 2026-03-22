Woman in critical condition following crash near Stansbury Park

STANSBURY PARK, Utah — A woman was transported in critical condition following a crash on SR-201 near Stansbury Park Sunday afternoon.

This happened around 1:00 p.m. at the SR-201/SR-202 interchange, approximately five miles northwest of Stansbury Park.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News that two vehicles were involved. A female driver in one of the vehicles had to be taken to the hospital in critical condition, while there were no injuries reported for the second vehicle.

At time of reporting, westbound traffic on SR-201 is being diverted north onto SR-202. Southbound traffic on SR-202 is being diverted west onto SR-201. Eastbound traffic is reduced to one lane.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.