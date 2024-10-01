Police asking for the public's help in search for missing guardsman

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Cottonwood Heights Police are now asking for the public's help in finding a missing guardsman who hasn't been seen since September 20. Investigators say the circumstances around his disappearance are suspicious.

According to police, 51-year-old Matthew Johnson was last seen on September 20 in the area of 3000 East Fort Union Boulevard in Cottonwood Heights.

Johnson's wife reported him missing after he didn't return home and his employer reported that he failed to show up for work on September 23.

Matthew is described as a man who stands at 5'9" and weighs 178 pounds. He has blue eyes and a shaved head.

Matthew was driving a maroon Dodge 1500 pickup (pictured below) that was found a few blocks from his home on September 30.

Cottonwood Heights Police

Police are requesting assistance from the public who may have seen him or may have information about him that could aid in the search. Anyone with information is asked to call 801-944-7100.