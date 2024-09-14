Watch Now
Police asking public for help investigating threat at Provo High School

File photo: Provo High School
PROVO, Utah — Provo Police are asking anyone with direct evidence of a threat of violence aimed at Provo High School to reach out for the investigation on Saturday afternoon.

In a statement released by the Provo Police Department, a social media post was reported that allegedly contained a threat of violence to Provo High School.

Anyone with evidence of the threat, such as images of the social media post, are asked to reach out via email to tbushman@provo.org

