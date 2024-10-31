Police close 2 roads in Northern Utah due to malfunctioning railroad crossing arms

PROVO, Utah — Police in two separate Northern Utah cities have closed roads Thursday due to malfunctioning crossing arms for the railroad. The closings are estimated to remain for the next 24 hours.

Provo Police announced the first closure at 6:45 a.m. Thursday morning. That closure is at 820 North from Independence Avenue to Geneva Road.

Police in Orem have also closed 2000 South due to not functioning railroad crossing arms. The closed part of the road has been blocked off with barricades and cones.

It isn't known if the malfunctioning crossings are connected but FOX 13 News has reached out to officials to learn more.