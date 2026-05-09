Police ask public for information on possible shooting with minor injuries on West Jordan highway

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police are asking the public for any information regarding an incident of a possible shooter that caused minor injuries, closing Bangerter Highway in West Jordan.

Details surrounding the incident are not confirmed at this time.

Closure of the highway is expected to remain for 1 hour.

Anyone with information regarding the incident of a possible shooter in the area of Bangerter Highway between 7800 south and 9000 south around 10:15 PM to please call UHP Dispatch at 801-887-3800

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