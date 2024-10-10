Taylorsville Police involved in fatal shooting of theft suspect

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police in Taylorsville have confirmed that one of their officers was involved in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man they claim was driving a stolen car. The incident is now being investigated by the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake.

Police tell FOX 13 News that the incident started at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in Taylorsville. There, officers located a stolen car whose driver had fled from Salt Lake City Police earlier.

Officers followed the vehicle from a distance and through the air with the help of a Department of Public Safety helicopter. The suspect eventually pulled into a parking lot in the area of 3900 South and 300 West.

Police found two people, the male driver and a female passenger, inside the car after a traffic stop, and that's when shots were fired by police.

Only one Taylorsville Police Department officer fired shots at the suspect, although it's not known what led up to the shooting.

The unidentified suspect died from his injuries on the scene.