Police looking for missing 12-year-old from Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah — Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy from Millcreek.

According to Unified Police, Aimable Shukurani was last seen on Saturday at Bud Bailey Apartments, located at 3983 S. West Temple.

Officials say he was last seen wearing gray shorts and a white shirt with orange lettering. He is 4'0" and 100 pounds.

While police said they don't believe he's a runaway, they also said they don't believe anyone abducted him. They said he is considered "endangered" due to his age.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call UPD at 801-840-4000.