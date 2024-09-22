Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Police looking for missing 12-year-old from Millcreek

Image.jpg
Unified Police Department
Aimable Shukurani
Image.jpg
Posted

MILLCREEK, Utah — Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy from Millcreek.

According to Unified Police, Aimable Shukurani was last seen on Saturday at Bud Bailey Apartments, located at 3983 S. West Temple.

Officials say he was last seen wearing gray shorts and a white shirt with orange lettering. He is 4'0" and 100 pounds.

While police said they don't believe he's a runaway, they also said they don't believe anyone abducted him. They said he is considered "endangered" due to his age.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call UPD at 801-840-4000.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere