Police looking for suspects after money stolen from South Salt Lake ATM break-in

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are asking the public for help identifying suspects who may have broken into ATMs and stolen undisclosed amounts of money early Sunday morning.

On December 29 at 4:55 a.m., police say two suspects drove to Brighton Bank on 3300 South in South Salt Lake and broke into the ATMs and stole the money within.

The two suspects were driving a Toyota Camry.

Anyone with any information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the South Salt Lake Police Department at 801-940-4000.