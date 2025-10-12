Police seize 56 pounds of meth in Layton drug bust

LAYTON, Utah — One man is in jail after police say they found 56 pounds of methamphetamine in his car Saturday.

Arnulfo Ruiz Mendez, 42, from Mesa, Arizona, was booked into Davis County Jail for distribution of a controlled substance. Booking documents say the investigation began when a police informant arranged a delivery of methamphetamine to Utah from a supplier operating out of Mexico.

Mendez was tasked with delivering the shipment, and had arranged to meet with the informant at a Layton area hotel, where another suspect had also arranged for an exchange.

Agents with the Davis Metro Narcotics Strike Force and the FBI set up in the area of the hotel, taking Mendez and the second suspect into custody once they were identified.

While searching Mendez's vehicle, they found the 56 lbs of methamphetamine inside a large bag. Post-Miranda, Mendez told police he obtained the shipment in Phoenix, and that he was to be paid $4,000 for the delivery.

He is currently being held without bail.