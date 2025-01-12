Police seize partially assembled rifle from person at City Creek Center

SALT LAKE CITY — Police seized a partially assembled rifle after detaining a man at City Creek Center Saturday, there is no indication of any ongoing threat to the community at this time.

Officials were notified of a disturbance at a coffee shop at 5:30 p.m. at a coffee shop near 80 South Main Street. Investigators believe a 33-year-old man made a statement that made an employee of the coffee shop concerned for the safety of another person while also noticing components of a firearm in the suspect's backpack.

Officers worked with City Creek Center officials and detained the suspect, who was found to have a mostly assembled rifle inside the backpack.

Investigators also believe at this time there is no evidence to suggest the man ever fully assembled the firearm. The suspect is a tourist from Australia.

Based on the investigation thus far, there is no indication of any ongoing threat to our community.

How they came into possession of the rifle is not confirmed at this time, the identity of the tourist is also not confirmed.

No other information was made available at this time.

