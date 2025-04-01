Power outages in South Weber following vehicle hitting power lines

SOUTH WEBER, Utah — Around a dozen homes and businesses are without power currently in South Weber following power lines coming down on the east side of town.

The South Weber Fire Department shared photos of the accident that brought down the lines. In the images you can see a pole laying across a grassy area and power lines wrapped around a work truck.

How the lines were brought down specifically hasn't been stated by investigators.

Rocky Mountain Power says that around 12 of their customers are currently without power. The estimated restoration of power is expected by 6:30 p.m. tonight.

FOX 13 News has reached out to officials to learn more about the crash and will update this article when we learn more.