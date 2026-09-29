Procession to be held for Park City man who died fighting California wildfire

PARK CITY, Utah — Two helicopter pilots, including a man from Park City, were killed earlier this month while responding to the Dome Fire in Yosemite National Park, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Ryan Cutter, of Park City, and Greg King, of Alaska, were members of Precision and were working as an exclusive-use helicopter crew for the Payette National Forest, the Forest Service said. They were assigned to the Price Valley Rappel Crew based in New Meadows, Idaho.

The Forest Service said the pilots were involved in wildfire suppression efforts and had helped ground crews make progress on the fire before they died on Sept. 20.

A dignified transfer for the pilots is scheduled for Tuesday.

Cutter will be returned to Park City through Heber Airport around 12:45 p.m. A procession is planned from Heber City to Summit Park.

The procession will travel through Main Street in Heber City, along US-40 and end at the Summit Park exit on I-80 between 1:15 and 1:45 p.m.