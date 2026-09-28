After storm-filled month, Davis County residents keep watchful eye on severe weather

LAYTON, Utah — From hail and heavy rain to lightning strikes and even a tornado touchdown, Davis County residents have experienced a stretch of severe weather this month that many won't soon forget.

In Layton, homeowner Homer Cook recently witnessed the power of Mother Nature firsthand when lightning struck a tree outside his home.

"We had a terrible loud boom. Lightning struck right here in our cul-de-sac," Cook said. "I think all of our neighbors thought it hit them, but it turns out it hit one of our trees."

Cook said that in the 44 years he has lived at his home, he has never seen something like this.

"Lightning has hit our big power lines out in the backyard, but it's never hit the trees," he said. "It was a big surprise."

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The lightning strike was just one of several severe weather events Davis County residents have experienced in recent weeks. Residents have dealt with strong winds, hail, heavy rain, and a tornado that touched down on a mountainside.

As storms continue to move through northern Utah, Davis County officials are encouraging residents to stay prepared during monsoon season.

At the Davis County Public Works Department, crews work year-round to maintain the county's stormwater infrastructure, but preparations ramp up during the late summer and fall.

According to Public Works Director Adam Wright, Davis County has approximately 26 channels that help manage storm drainage and flood control throughout the area.

"Every time the water comes up, it picks up debris, yard waste, whatever people leave down by the creeks," Wright said. "Water comes up surprisingly high to some folks who haven't been here for a while. It might catch them off guard."

County crews regularly remove debris from creeks, channels and storm drains to help keep water flowing and reduce flood risks during heavy rain events.

Wright said residents can help by keeping yard waste and other objects away from drainage channels.

"The biggest thing we ask residents whenever it comes this time of year is to gather yard waste away from the channel and to just be aware," Wright said. "We find a lot of toys, firewood, tree trunks, things like that."

While officials continue preparing for future storms, residents like Cook hope they won't experience another close call anytime soon.

"Once was enough," he said.

With monsoon season still underway, county leaders are urging residents to stay weather-aware and take steps now to help protect homes, neighborhoods and local waterways from the next storm.