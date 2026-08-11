Provo fills 9,000 sandbags to send to Utah communities facing burn scar flooding

PROVO, Utah — With several communities across Utah facing potential burn scar flooding after recent wildfires, the city of Provo has stepped up to help.

In the days ahead of storms forecast to bring monsoonal rains to the central part of the state and near the burn scars of the recent Cottonwood Fire, Provo City's Public Works and Parks teams filled and are now delivering approximately 9,000 sandbags to where they're needed most.

Flash Flood Warnings were previously issued Tuesday for parts of Piute County, in the areas surrounding where the Cottonwood Fire burned earlier this summer. Numerous residents in Beaver were affected by flooding following rains at the same burn scar.

In addition to the filled sandbags, Provo sent 32,000 additional sandbags to locations where flooding concerns exist, along with 40 Jersey barriers, 50 super sacks, and other equipment.

"These efforts not only provide immediate support to neighboring communities but also give our teams valuable hands-on experience in emergency response operations," the city said. "Real-world preparedness helps strengthen coordination, build expertise, and ensure we're ready to respond when challenges arise in our own community."