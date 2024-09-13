Provo Police mourn death of retired Officer Paul Janda

PROVO, Utah — Provo Police have announced the death of a former retired officer Friday. Paul Janda was with the department for nearly 30 years prior to his retirement and was featured on FOX 13 News' 'Hometown Hero' segment.

According to the department, Janda died following a year-long fight against cancer. He passed away early Friday morning surrounded by family, friends, and colleagues. The department would write, "Our sincerest condolences to his loved ones. He will be missed by many."

Officer Janda was diagnosed with Peritoneal Mucinous Carcinomatosis, a rare type of terminal cancer that affects the lining of the abdominal cavity. The diagnosis meant he was forced to take a medical leave of absence.

In a 'Hometown Hero' nomination to FOX 13 News, Officer Janda's son Jace wrote: He goes above and beyond to help the homeless by providing meals or a warm motel room during the winter (for several nights if he's able to) and he is well known within the community for being very kind and compassionate, using his entire Christmas bonus each December to buy gifts for the low income children around Provo city.