Railroad 'Quiet Zones' could be brought back following inspection this week

PROVO, Utah — The new year could bring with it a good night's sleep as the city of Provo has announced that the final railroad crossing in Salt Lake City has been brought into compliance with federal regulations. They add that the Federal Railroad Administration will be inspecting the crossing this week.

Once the inspection is completed and approved notices will be sent to the railroads stating that the quiet zone has been reinstated. They will then have a week to implement the changes.

Trains have been sounding their horns in 'Quiet Zones' since September 30 following the Federal Railroad Administration finding deficiencies that localities needed to address. At the beginning of December the Salt Lake City Council voted to close a section of 1000 West at South Temple to make the improvements to comply with FRA guidelines.