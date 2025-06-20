Remains found in Brigham City belong to adult woman, police say

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Police report that the remains found in Brigham City are female, between the ages of 30 and 50 at the time of death, and stood 60-66 inches tall. Investigators are still working to identify the victim.

The Medical Examiner's office also found the female to be of European Descent and was wearing an Original Cold Storage brand hoodie, a long-sleeved V-neck shirt, black leggings, and black socks.

A construction crew working along a Brigham City roadway on Wednesday discovered a bag of human remains in what they thought was simply trash.

Tattoo artist reacts to shared tattoo art by police of remains found in Brigham City:

Police later shared the tattoo belonging to the victim in the hopes of identifying her. They are still investigating the case as a homicide.

"It's definitely somebody's loved one, and to have them discarded like this is just unfathomable for me," said Det. Crystal Beck with the Brigham City Police Department. "I can't imagine taking someone that I cared deeply about and putting them in a bag."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (435) 856-7023.