Bag of human remains discovered by construction crew in Brigham City

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — A construction crew working along a Brigham City roadway on Wednesday discovered a bag of human remains in what they thought was simply trash.

The crew was near 2600 West Highway 13 at 2 p.m. when they found the black garbage bag. While taking a look at the bag, the crew found hair and bones inside.

Brigham City Police Department officers who responded to the scene later confirmed that the remains in the bag were human. The department is now investigating the unidentified remains as a homicide.

