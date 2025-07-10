'Remembering Reagan' Spanish Fork family starts blood drive in memory of 13-year-old

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A Spanish Fork family is trying to come to terms with tragedy by supporting others in need.

It’s been more than a year since 13-year-old Reagan Shiffler was hit and killed while crossing an intersection that was without a stoplight or a crosswalk. The Teasdale family still carries that loss with them.

“Especially around holidays, like the 4th [of July], because you go to family events and other places and you feel like something is missing,” said her half-brother, Ryan Teasdale.

Ryan Teasdale’s half-sister, Reagan Shiffler, is the missing piece.

“As she was getting older, she started to try and tease. That’s a Teasdale trait - we tease each other,” Teasdale said. “I just wish I could be a bigger brother.”

Reagan was crossing at 2300 East Canyon Road in Spanish Fork in May of 2024. After the accident, Spanish Fork Mayor Mike Mendenhall told FOX 13 the city had been working with the Utah Department of Transportation on a study plan to put a light at the intersection since fall 2022.

“Kids are walking around, they need to not be speeding, because accidents can happen,” said Teasdale.

City officials tell us now they expedited their bidding process after the crash. Less than two months on from the tragic incident which took Reagan’s life too soon, a stoplight was finally installed.

Teasdale says even as she passed, Reagan’s kindness and compassion stayed alive through organ donation.

“She donated so many parts of herself to help save other people…she was truly amazing,” Teasdale said, adding that included her eyes, heart, liver and kidney.

A GoFundMe raised more than $30,000 to help cover their medical costs through the tragedy. Now, her brother is asking for donations of a different kind to honor her. He is set to host a ‘Remembering Reagan’ blood drive this Friday.

It’s an idea Teasdale actually formulated when he was just 13 years old.

“So my mom got cancer when I was 9, in 2014,” he said.

He made it into an Eagle Scout project six years ago - to honor his late mom, Sabrina.

“My mom needed blood - countless upon countless times,” said Teasdale. “So I really wanted to give back to the community.”

Tributes poured in from Reagan’s cheering peers a year ago.

“Very nice, very hardworking, loved everybody in the gym, always the kid that you could go to. We really miss her,” said Taylon Richards, owner of The Hive Cheer Gym, where Reagan competed.

At the same LDS Church where so many said tearful goodbyes to Reagan, Teasdale hopes people will return Friday to support her once again.

“To me, it shows that they love my mom, my family or they loved Reagan,” Teasdale said. “It’s just a big impact. It’s some blood that’s going to go and help save somebody else.”

The blood drive will run from 12 to 6 p.m. on Friday at 1911 East 1850 South in Spanish Fork.

Teasdale says last year’s drive drew about 45 people and he hopes to break that personal record in honor of both his late mother and sister.