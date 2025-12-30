Rescue effort underway in Little Cottonwood Canyon

ALTA, Utah — A group of search and rescue volunteers and first responders is working to rescue a person who fell while recreating near Little Cottonwood Canyon Tuesday afternoon.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they were trying to access the spot where the person fell. It was not immediately known how the victim fell, nor what their condition is.

Little Cottonwood Road (State Route 210) is closed to downhill (eastbound) traffic.

The rescue area was in the mountains north of Alta and Snowbird, between Little Cottonwood and Big Cottonwood canyons. Multiple helicopters and an ambulance were at the scene.

A FOX 13 News crew is at the scene and confirmed around 2:20 p.m. that the crews had retrieved the individual. They were put into a LifeFlight helicopter to be taken to the hospital for treatment.