Road closed in West Jordan following fatal crash involving pedestrian

WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan Police have closed 7800 S from Redwood Road to 1300 W following a fatal crash in the city.

According to West Jordan Police, at around 5:20 a.m. Monday, they were called to a crash involving a truck and a pedestrian at the intersection of 1440 W and 7800 S.

Police say the victim, who was a man in his 30s or 40s, was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries at the hospital. Investigators say he was not in a crosswalk at the time he was hit.

The driver involved stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police. Officials say impairments aren't suspected as a reason for the crash.

The roadway is expected to be closed for some time while the investigation occurs.

FOX 13 News has contacted police and will update this article when we learn more.