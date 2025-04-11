Rock climbing, princesses, empanadas and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

IRON COUNTY

Southern Utah Pow Wow - This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. the America First Event Center will host a Pow Wow event featuring dance performances from Mexica Danza and Lion Dance with several contest categories. Follow the link for more information and admission ticket prices.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Empanada Festival - This Saturday from 11:00 to 9:00 p.m. the Square Kitchen will host a FREE admission event featuring a worldwide variety of empanadas from renowned local vendors, new participants and Fisher Brewery and Shiba Boba Tea. A panel of judges and attendees will each vote in their respective categories for the Best Tasting Empanada and People's Choice awards. There will also be food workshops. Follow the link for more information and ticket availability.

UTAH COUNTY

Pride in Progress - This Saturday the Historic Courthouse at 4:15 p.m. will host the Pride March and Memorial Park will host the music festival at 5:00 p.m. Food trucks will be present, donations are encouraged. Follow the link for more information.

WEBER COUNTY

Ogden Climbing Festival - This Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. the Weber State University Outdoor Adventure & Welcome Center will host a Citizens Climbing Competition featuring categories for all skill levels in three total sessions. Competitors will be entered into a raffle for prizes from sponsors. Check-in times will vary per session, registration price is $35 for the general public and $25 for WSU students. Follow the link for more information.