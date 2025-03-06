Roy area schools reopen following fiber outage

ROY, Utah — Class is back in session for several Weber School District students on Thursday, one day after damage to a fiber optic cable caused seven schools in the Roy area to cancel school.

On Tuesday, an on-site contractor mistakenly bored through multiple communication conduits and disrupted several data circuits. The technology damaged involved not only classroom instruction, but school security as well, which forced the school closures.

District officials alerted families at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday that repairs had been made and all the affected schools are back online and open for students.