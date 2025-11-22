Running behind bars: Utah State Correctional Facility Marathon inspires inmates

SALT LAKE CITY — Inmates at the Utah State Correctional Facility took on a marathon on Friday, and therapists said the impact went far beyond fitness.

26.2 miles takes on a whole new meaning when the course is inside prison walls.

What started as a simple idea has evolved into a program that provides mental and emotional benefits for those serving time.

Recreation therapist Ellie Madenberg and mental health therapist Annie Snyder say they were surprised by just how much the marathon has transformed participants.

“We didn’t think this! That’s for sure,” Madenberg said with a laugh.

Snyder added, “It’s probably the best thing you can do for your brain - exercise. We’ve been measuring depression, anxiety, and stress, and by using a questionnaire before and after, we’ve actually seen decreases in all three. It gives the participants purpose, meaning, and something to work toward.”

For many inmates, the challenge was new. Fonua Kimoana, who has mostly focused on weightlifting since coming to the facility in 2008, said he “just barely learned how to run.”

He also helped create the program, naming it Fit From Within.

“I’m going to keep it up because emotionally, it helps me think clearly, focus on what’s important, and put things in perspective,” Fonua said.

The program is supported by the Utah Department of Corrections and the state legislature.

Department of Corrections Executive Director Jared Garcia emphasized that programs like this support mental and physical health while also aiding rehabilitation.

“Ninety-five percent of them are going to be our neighbors. We want them to return to their families in a healthy, successful way,” Garcia said.

The marathon also drew support from outside athletes. Olympic steeplechaser Courtney Wayment joined professional runners cheering from the sidelines, sharing lessons from her own experience.

“Running allows for a lot of vulnerability and connection. You don’t have to be a pro to get the same benefits as a hobby runner,” Wayment said.

“It’s incredible that these guys get the opportunity and the privilege to participate.”

For the inmates, the program has brought unexpected recognition. Participants received certificates of achievement for their hard work, which Snyder says had a surprisingly profound impact.

“One person told me he had never received a certificate before. It makes him feel good to have something to show for his effort,” Snyder said.

Monthly events and smaller races lead up to the annual 26.2-mile marathon, with organizers planning to continue expanding the program.

“We hope to keep it going, add new ideas next year, and make the marathon an annual event each November,” Madenberg said.

The Utah State Correctional Facility marathon has become more than a test of endurance.

For inmates, it’s a chance to challenge themselves, build confidence, and feel human again, one lap at a time.