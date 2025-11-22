Nature-based preschool opens new location at Tracy Aviary's Nature Center

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A unique form of childcare will soon have expanded services in the valley through a partnership between a non-profit and a nature center.

Its focus is on keeping kids learning by being connected to the outdoors - and disconnected from devices.

Sarah Stone is the founder of a nature-based preschool called Wonderbloom, and she’s bringing that to the Tracy Aviary’s Nature Center at Pia Okwai in South Salt Lake.

“It’s really based on the idea that children need time outside - for their growth, for their development,” said Stone.

“We do art outside, we do our reading and literacy outside, we do our building block area outside as well,” Stone said.

The non-profit already has a location in Murray, keeping its students grounded and off screens.

“That’s obviously not something the previous generations had to deal with,” said Stone.

They even brave the elements to keep class in session.

“We spend about a month before the snow comes, teaching children what to wear, and why and when,” Stone said.

But they will always have the center’s indoor facilities to fall back on for the approximately 40 students they plan to host for full or part-time care.

With several county-run daycares set to close at the end of the school year, Wonderbloom Executive Director Lionna Lopez admits their program is not the most affordable choice.

“I think if you were to compare our program to other programs…you might say, ‘You’re still really expensive!’” said Lopez.

But Lopez says that’s due in part to keeping class sizes small and keeping early childhood educators well-paid.

“We have teacher ratios typically that are one to eight,” Lopez added.

So while it might not be the right option for every parent, Wonderbloom does present many different options.

“We offer part-time, we offer full day, we offer two days a week, we offer three days a week,” said Lopez.

They also have scholarships and accept subsidies, all to help their families find the right fit and to give their students an early love for what surrounds them.

“In the end, we will conserve only what we love, we will love only what we understand, and we will only understand what we are taught,” said Stone.

Wonderbloom officials said this location will serve four- and five-year-olds. With the addition of potential summer programs, which run every week, they expect this new partnership could support up to 150 children.