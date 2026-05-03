Salt Lake celebrates High School Musical 20th anniversary

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s a movie you know all too well: 20 years ago, a piece of Salt Lake was shown to the world in the Disney Channel original film High School Musical.

On Saturday, it seemed all generations, old and young, gathered to reminisce on East High’s campus where the film took place, but there was one familiar face among the crowd.

Her name is KayCee Stroh, but audiences know her as “Martha Cox” from the film.

"I think it would be wrong if I didn't say that my favorite line was the classic 'I love to pop and lock and jam and break,'” she said. "Every time I walk into East High, it is just like this time capsule for me, where it smells the same, it sounds the same. You walk into the cafeteria, and it's all the same.”

Stroh told FOX 13 News she is in awe of how much the film bridges the gap between generations, even 20 years later.

"The generation who originally saw this loves it, but they are also showing it to their children and passing it on. And it means so much to me. I'm truly honored to be a part of this legacy,” she said.

Stroh will soon go on to play the role of "Ms. Darbus" in the London stage production of High School Musical.

The anniversary bash included a dance clinic, games, themed concessions, merchandise and a screening of the film. The event also raised funds to directly support programs at East High School.