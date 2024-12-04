Salt Lake City Council's vote brings railroad 'Quiet Zones' one step closer to complian

SALT LAKE CITY — People along the Wasatch Front could be closer to getting a full night’s sleep, uninterrupted by blaring train horns, after the Salt Lake City Council’s vote Tuesday night.

The “no train horn” signs at rail crossings haven’t been true for the past two months. In areas that used to be quiet zones, trains have been sounding their horn since Sept. 30 after the Federal Railroad Administration found deficiencies that cities need to address.

"The trains blare horns literally 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” said Heather Bogden, who lives near West High School in Salt Lake City.

"I see the children that I know how are struggling to sleep at night, and I know that this is something that is really harmful for a lot of people,” another resident said during public comment.

People who spoke said they haven’t had a full night's sleep since this began.

"I live in between two crossings, so they begin sounding right before they hit one and continue all the way through the second area,” explained Bogden.

She, like the trains, made herself heard.

"And if it impacts me, I think of the thousands of people from Provo to Ogden that are being impacted every single day in the same way that I am,” she added.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Salt Lake City Council voted to close a section of 1000 West at South Temple to make improvements to comply with the FRA guidelines. That passed unanimously.

Since this crossing is part of the Woods Cross quiet zone, trains between Ogden and Salt Lake have to sound their horns at every crossing until this one is fixed.

Residents hope it’s taken care of soon, so trains can go back to being quiet at crossings.

"The train noise is a severe quality of life issue,” another speaker added.

The other quiet zone in the south spans from Salt Lake City to Provo. The City of Lehi said as of Nov. 20, all crossings in the zone except the crossing at a commercial driveway at 1700 South in Salt Lake City have passed the inspection.