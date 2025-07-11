Train derailment spills diesel fuel, starts fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A train derailment in Salt Lake City led to a fuel spill requiring large response from fire crews on Friday afternoon.

Watch LIVE below as crews respond to train derailment in Salt Lake City:

The derailment occurred near an office park west of Salt Lake City International Airport at 436 North Neil Armstrong Road.

Initial calls came for a train fire at 11:43 a.m. When crews arrived, they found the train had derailed with a fire underneath. Officials explained how debris had punctured a tank that fuels the train, causing the fire and diesel leak.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes, with another company responding to the scene to remove the remaining fuel from the tank. It's estimated that 50 gallons of diesel spilled onto the ground.

The public is asked to avoid the area out of precaution for crews still in the area.

