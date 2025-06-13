Salt Lake City police say demonstrations mostly peaceful, one arrest made

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police say that Thursday's protests denouncing ICE raids across the country remained mostly peaceful, with only one arrest being made. “We’re thankful that tonight’s demonstration remained mostly peaceful,” said Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd.

The police department says that around 5:30 p.m., several hundred people arrived at the City and County building at 451 South State Street. According to the department, the crowd is estimated to have been over one thousand people at its maximum.

Officers from the Salt Lake City Police Department were on site to help with traffic control and provide public safety support. Police report that several small fights broke out and had to be broken up by SLCPD Public Liaison Officers.

“I also appreciate the hard work of our Salt Lake City police officers and those from allied agencies for their professionalism and coordination," Chief Redd stated. "Our top priority is public safety, which includes doing everything we can to keep safe while protecting our community.”

Thousands march peacefully in Salt Lake City in protest against immigration policies

When the group started marching down State Street at around 7:00 p.m., police reported that an unoccupied Tesla vehicle, located at 300 East between 100 and 200 South, was damaged. Police say the damage is currently under investigation.

It wasn't until around 8:00 p.m., when the group returned to the City and County building, that several participants had to mitigate and defuse several agitators provoking fights, according to police.

Salt Lake City Police Chief thanked those who worked to defuse fights, saying, "We also want to thank those organizers and participants who made a genuine effort to keep things lawful and respectful – that is our expectation and doing so respects the values of our community. As there are future demonstrations, we expect everyone to follow the law and to avoid confrontations that could turn violent.”

Around 9:00 p.m., officers saw a fight break out near 400 South State Street which resulted in one arrest. According to court documents, Lander Gomez, 22, was recorded by a witness and SLCPD drone ripping an American Flag out of someone's hands while others assaulted the victim.

Salt Lake City Police Department says their officers also witnessed Gomez punch a second victim in the face. The victim told police that he was assaulted by someone attempted to take his hat off his head.

Gomez was arrested and faces charges of robbery, riot, assault, and criminal mischief.

The Salt Lake City Police Department stated they are committed to protecting the freedom of speech while maintaining public order. As demonstrations are expected to continue, police advise that organizers should continue open communication with the department to ensure safety.