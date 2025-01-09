Watch Now
Salt Lake City Police shoot man during traffic stop Thursday morning

SALT LAKE CITY — An Officer Involved Critical Incident investigation is underway now in Salt Lake City following an officer shooting a man during a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, one of their officers conducted a traffic stop near 375 South 765 West. This was at 1:41 on Thursday morning.

During that investigation, police say a man not involved in the traffic stop approached an officer with a weapon. Police claim that the 32-year-old man, who hasn't been identified, had a weapon.

The officer would shoot the man sending him to the hospital in critical condition. No officers were injured.

The driver from the initial traffic stop is not being considered a suspect in the shooting.

FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.

