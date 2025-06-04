Salt Lake City prepares for massive Pride Weekend celebration with focus on safety and security

SALT LAKE CITY — Preparations are fully underway to handle the tens of thousands of people who will descend upon Washington Square for Pride Weekend. Behind the scenes, there’s been a major effort to make sure the event that starts Saturday is secure and safe.

“This is Utah’s largest pride festival, right here in our capital city,” said Chad Call, executive director of the Utah Pride Center.

The center has been planning for this weekend for over a year, and a significant part of that effort involves ensuring the festival and parade are welcoming and safe for everyone.

“We have a really robust private security that monitors the festival grounds, and we have an incredible coordination with the Salt Lake Police Department that monitors current risks and threat levels.” Call explained.

Nonprofit distributes thousands of flags across Utah at start of Pride Month

“This is business as usual for us," added Sgt. Miles Southworth with the Salt Lake City Police Department. "So we are preparing for every possible scenario. We are going to do everything we can to keep people safe.”

But with so many people in the downtown area, Sgt Southworth says it’s impossible to keep tabs on everyone. He asks those who attend to do their part, acting as the eyes and ears for police and security.

“If you see something, say something!" he said. "There is going to be law enforcement throughout the festivities, so if you see something, flag down a police officer, call 911 if it’s an emergency."

Call wholeheartedly agrees.

“Safety is our very first and foremost concern with the festival. We do a full, TSA-style screening at the gates. It is a very secure, very safe event,” explained Call.

The event begins Saturday at 11 a.m. at Washington Square and will wrap up Sunday following the parade with a performance by Utah’s own David Archuleta.