Salt Lake City school seeks volunteers for its adult English learning program; No experience required

SALT LAKE CITY — A school in Salt Lake is looking for more volunteers to help tutor adults learning English.

﻿”This is a generational impact! Our parents are coming here to give their children a better future, and sometimes the parents forget about themselves," said Shelby Herrod with Salt Lake City’s Guadalupe School, talking about the importance of adult immigrants learning English — and the need for more volunteer tutors.

As a Tennessee transplant to Utah, Herrod says she wanted a way to give back to her new community. She began by teaching English to immigrant adults, most of whom have children at the Guadalupe School.

That was 17 years ago, and she is still doing it.

Herrod says you don’t need to speak the language of those you’re teaching to volunteer. It’s one day a week — every Tuesday night — working with adults who are extremely motivated, and in many cases, very educated.

Most are working at least one, and in many cases, multiple jobs. But they show up because they realize the importance of speaking the language in their new country.

They also want the ability to communicate directly with educators regarding their child’s learning and development.

Herrod says for her, the reward far exceeds the time she puts in.

“I can see week to week when my student says, 'I went to a doctor's appointment without an interpreter, I was able to reach out to my child’s teacher, I went into the store and asked for something by myself and they understood me.' It gives them such confidence," she said.

“And I feel grateful that I can be a small part of that experience and journey for them so they can improve their English and be a better parent, be a better employee, be a better community member," Herrod continued.

There is a background check, and the school asks for a three-month commitment.

So if you think you’d like to volunteer or would like to know more, click HERE.