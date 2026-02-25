West High students launch petition to save American Sign Language class from potential cancellation

SALT LAKE CITY — Concerned students, their parents and some alumni are all on edge about a popular class that may be on the chopping block at West High School.

Salt Lake City School District officials say it’s not a done deal — at least not yet. But fears are growing that American Sign Language (ASL) could be dropped at the school.

Students have started a social media campaign — a petition to try and make sure it doesn’t happen.

West High senior and ASL student Eden Greenway said she first heard the rumors on Monday.

“We were all very surprised and we were all very shocked," she said.

ASL has been offered at West High and taught by the same beloved teacher for nearly a quarter-century.

So, Greenway and others say they’re going to fight back online.

“It is so important for us to get the word out and push for people to sign the petition to save ASL now, because we know ASL has been steadily growing over the past five or six years," Greenway said.

Dozens of signatures quickly turned into hundreds after the petition made its way onto the Rose Park community's Facebook page.

West High alum Anastasia Brewer took the ASL class and says she’s utilized it during her work life with hearing-impaired customers. She says she saw the Facebook post and immediately signed the petition.

“That’s one of the programs that needs to stay!" Brewer said. "That’s one that, it helps students throughout their lives. It’s something I’m able to use when needed.”

Salt Lake City School District officials say no decisions have been made yet. But due to declines in student enrollment, they are reviewing how to align staffing to best meet student needs.

“While these are difficult conversations, discussions are still ongoing, and our priority remains providing students with the strongest educational experience possible," the district's statement read in part.

But Greenway said she and others aren’t leaving anything to chance. She wants to ensure their voices are heard loud and clear.

“It’s so important to me, as a senior now, especially in the last few months of my high school career, that I allow for the students that will come after me to have the same opportunities to learn the beautiful language that I’ve learned," she said.