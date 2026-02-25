Parents rally to save two Weber County elementary school teachers facing layoffs

EDEN, Utah — Some parents in the Weber School District are worried about the implications of impending budget cuts and the impact they could have on kids in the classroom.

Two teachers at Valley Elementary School in Eden are among the part-time employees losing their jobs.

"Due to declining student enrollment at numerous schools throughout the district, we have been faced with the very difficult decision of having to reduce staffing numbers based on student-to-teacher ratios,” the Weber School District said in a statement.

Officials said 20 part-time employees across 11 elementary schools had to be let go.

"These employees are beloved and valued educators who have contributed so much to our schools. It's with great sadness that we've had to make these reductions,” the district's statement continued.

Heather Koci’s daughter, Bella, is going into the fourth grade at Valley Elementary. She is trying to save these two teachers’ jobs.

"These teachers are amazing,” she said. “If you met them, you would know. My son here, Michael, had them as their teachers. They were amazing for this little boy, and I also had them for my older son as well, and what they did ... changed their lives for the better. I would fight tooth and nail to keep these guys in because I have a third grader coming into fourth grade."

"I hope I get the teachers that my brother got because one day, I want to be as smart as him,” Bella said.

Heather and other parents met up with officials from the school district to let them know they want these teachers to stay at the school.

"To take some of our best and most senior teachers and let them go does not serve the children, it doesn’t serve our teachers who want to be here, and doesn’t serve our kids,” said Hillary Evans, whose kids went to Valley Elementary.

WATCH: West High students launch petition to save American Sign Language class from potential cancellation

West High students launch petition to save American Sign Language class from potential cancellation

"And it disrupts the community,” added Cheryl Ferrin, who lives in Ogden Valley. "We have had a big hue and cry throughout the community. People live in the community, they work in the community, they want to stay that way."

Heather said she is worried about what happens if these teachers lose their jobs.

"If they get pulled out, class sizes for my daughter specifically, it will be over 33 to 37 kids in that class. Eight-year-olds and 9-year-olds, tell me that doesn’t sound just pure chaotic,” Heather said.

These parents said they are standing with the other teachers, too.

"We hear you and want to support you,” Heather added.

The district said they may have to reduce more positions in the future.