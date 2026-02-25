West Valley police looking for missing woman possibly in Arizona with 'heightened concern' for safety

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are asking for the public's help to find a woman from the Salt Lake area who has been missing for 10 days.

Shianne Turner, 31, was last heard from on Feb. 13 when she told her mom she was leaving town, according to West Valley City Police. She was planning to travel to Las Vegas or Arizona "because she believed someone was going to harm her," WVCPD said.

Police say a "male acquaintance" answered Turner's phone the next day and told her family that they were traveling together, but then she left with another man somewhere in Arizona. He said he believes that man lives in the Phoenix area.

The man who she was initially with returned to Salt Lake last Thursday, without her. Police have not given either man's name.

Turner has not responded to phone calls or messages since that day, and police also said she has not been active on social media.

"This lack of communication is out of character and has heightened concern for her safety," WVCPD said in a social media post.

Anyone who has seen or talked to Turner since Feb. 13, or knows anything about her travels, is asked to call West Valley City Police at 801-840-4000 and refer to case number WV26-13416.

Turner is described as 5'4", 145 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has multiple tattoos: moons on her knuckles, an anchor on her ankle, "Karson" on her back, and flowers on her hip.

"This has been the hardest week of my life," her mom wrote in a Facebook post. "I feel in my heart that she may be in danger. Please pray for her safety. Thank you to everyone who has shared and reached out with concern."