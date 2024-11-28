Salt Lake County Animal Services provides special Thanksgiving for cats, dogs

SALT LAKE CITY — Whether it's friends, family or even football, there are many things people may be thankful for ahead of Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday, the holiday came a little early for some of our furry four-legged friends.

"I feel like they will enjoy the food a lot more than we will," said 14-year-old Micah Llewellyn.

Micah spent Wednesday evening helping prepare a Thanksgiving feast.

However, it wasn't the usual turkey, mashed potatoes, or stuffing you may see around your Thanksgiving table.

"Cat nip, and tuna, like cat wet food," Micah said.

Micah and her family volunteered inside Salt Lake County Animal Services on Wednesday, helping feed the adoptable cats.

"I like all the cats and you know, it's nice that you're like helping all these cats," Micah said.

Ryan DeGrey is the Special Program Coordinator with Salt Lake County Animal Services.

"We fed 50 dogs this morning and 47 cats this evening," said DeGrey.

He says these Thanksgiving meals started 13 years ago.

"Was actually one of our staff members that came up with the idea one year, and so she kind of surprised the other staff and showed up with a bunch of supplies to make the Thanksgiving meal for the dogs first." said DeGrey.

An effort, he says, is now run by volunteers based on donations.

"The delivery is usually the best part for the volunteers because they get to see the cute animal faces and they get to see how happy they are to get those treats and enjoy them," said DeGrey.

A special Thanksgiving delivery for dozens of cats, who were happy and well-fed.

"It was, like, really cool because it's like, wow, I made that and then it's like you can give yourself a little pat on the back for that," said Finn Llewellyn.

DeGrey says they will have other enrichment projects for the dogs and cats here next month as well for the holidays.