34-year-old arrested by Unified Police after allegedly threatening protesters

MAGNA, Utah — A 34-year-old man is facing charges of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct after witnesses stated he threatened protesters on Thursday.

Cheyenne Jacob Webb is being held without bail.

According to court documents, on Thursday, officers with the Unified Police Department were called to the area of 3505 South 8400 West for reports of an ongoing altercation. Callers told police that a gun was possibly involved and the man involved was leaving the scene.

When officers arrived, they located Webb, who matched descriptions given by witnesses at the scene.

Police say several juvenile witnesses claimed that Webb had been threatening to hit them and that it appeared Webb was reaching into his vehicle for a gun following the verbal disagreement.

Officers say they reviewed footage from several people showing the disagreement involving Webb. In the video, police claim Webb can be seen approaching other men, stating, "I'll show you gangster." While saying that, Webb allegedly reached into his vehicle.

Investigators say a member of the press had footage of the altercation from a body-worn camera. In that video, police say Webb can be seen accelerating his vehicle at a high rate of speed, causing the victim to need to move to avoid being struck.