Family of woman killed while evacuating RedWest festival files lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of Ava Ahlander, the 23-year-old woman who died after being struck by some debris while evacuating the RedWest music festival, has filed a lawsuit against the construction company where the debris allegedly came from.

Read more: Woman dies after being struck by debris after RedWest evacuation, family says

NORTHERN UTAH Woman dies after being struck by debris after RedWest evacuation, family says Spencer Burt

The lawsuit, which was filed by Ahlander's surviving mother and father, claims that Kier Construction Corporation didn't do enough to secure construction materials on their site in the day in question.

Salt Lake City police following the incident stated that Ahlander was evacuating the RedWest festival following severe weather in the area. When Ahlander went to her car, parked near 1055 West North Temple, to shelter from the storm, a board from nearby scaffolding was caught by the wind and hit her.

Police said the board fell from about 30 feet before hitting Ahlander and her vehicle.

She was rushed to the hospital but would later die after being put on life support. Doctors say the injury she sustained had crushed her brain stem.

Lawyers for the family claim that the construction company had the duty to recognize and guard against the hazards that caused Ahlander's death.

The lawsuit seeks to get relief for the family for the economic damages the incident caused as well as other relief the court deems appropriate. They are seeking a trial with a jury.

FOX 13 News has reached out to the Kier Construction Company for comment.