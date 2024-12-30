Salt Lake County Library is in top ten highest circulating libraries in North America, what are they reading?

SALT LAKE COUNTY — If you were to ask the Salt Lake County Library for a word to describe 2024 they would say, "busy."

The County Library announced Monday that Salt Lake County residents checked out more than 12.5 million items this year, making the County Library one of the top-ten highest circulating libraries in North America. For reference, in 2016 the New York Public Library system had 22 million in circulation.

“We serve a county that is passionate about reading and learning, and fullfilling those needs for our residents is very rewarding,” said Christa Warren, Senior Manager of Collections at the County Library. “We're proud of the way we've delivered great materials to our patrons, and thrilled to be one of the top circulating libraries in the country.”

Now for many the big question will be, "What are people reading?" The library listed the top books for adults, teens, and kids in the county.

The most popular adult titles:



"Fourth Wing" by Rebecca Tarros "The Women" by Kristen Hannah "A Court of Thorns and Roses" by Sarah J. Maas

The most popular teen titles:



"The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" by Suzanne Collins "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" by J.K. Rowling "The Lightning Thief" by Rick Riordan

The most popular kids titles:

