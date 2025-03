SANDY, Utah — A fire in a bathroom at Sandy Elementary School caused the students and staff to evacuate on Monday, the Canyons School District confirmed.

According to the district, the fire started just after 1:00 p.m. in one of the student bathrooms and as a precaution, the entire school was evacuated.

No injuries were reported and the fire was contained to the one bathroom.

The cause is currently unknown with the Sandy Fire Department investigating.