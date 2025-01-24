Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Saratoga Springs Police asking for help finding driver who struck student crossing the street

car crash police lights generic stock image.jpg
MGN
car crash police lights generic stock image.jpg
Posted

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — The Saratoga Springs Police Department is now asking for the public's help in finding a car they say hit a student on their way to school Thursday morning.

According to police the vehicle, which is described as a grey sedan (possibly a Honda Civic), hit a student between 7:28 a.m. and 7:35 a.m. Police say the student was in the crosswalk on Grandview Boulevard and the vehicle was heading east on the roadway.

Police say that the student is ok.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saratoga Springs Police at 801-798-5600.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere