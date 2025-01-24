Saratoga Springs Police asking for help finding driver who struck student crossing the street

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — The Saratoga Springs Police Department is now asking for the public's help in finding a car they say hit a student on their way to school Thursday morning.

According to police the vehicle, which is described as a grey sedan (possibly a Honda Civic), hit a student between 7:28 a.m. and 7:35 a.m. Police say the student was in the crosswalk on Grandview Boulevard and the vehicle was heading east on the roadway.

Police say that the student is ok.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saratoga Springs Police at 801-798-5600.