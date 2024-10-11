Search and rescue crews assist in evacuating recreationists near Yellow Lake Fire

UINTA MOUNTAINS, Utah — Search and rescue crews are inbound to evacuate recreationists in an area ordered for immediate evacuations after rapid movements by the Yellow Lake Fire Friday afternoon.

Thursday night officials issued immediate evacuation orders for the area north of Mirror Lake Highway between Yellow Pine & the Highline Trail due to recent rapid movements by the Yellow Lake Fire.

How the recreationists ended up in the area is not known at this time, their condition is also not confirmed at this time.

The Yellow Lake Fire was previously reported to be nearly 20,000 acres and 21% containment but was expected to become more difficult to contain due to drier conditions later in the week.

Officials also asked that 911 to be dialed for life-threatening emergencies, and to call 435-615-3600 for non-emergency assistance.