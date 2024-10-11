More evacuations ordered for rapidly growing, moving Yellow Lake Fire

UINTA MOUNTAINS, Utah — Officials have issued immediate evacuation orders for the area north of Mirror Lake Highway due to recent rapid movements by the Yellow Lake Fire Thursday evening.

Anyone between Yellow Pine Trailhead at Mile Marker 6 and the Highline Trail at Mile Marker 35 is asked to gather their belongings and immediately leave the area.

The order was transmitted by the National Weather Service at the request of Summit County Emergency Management.

The Yellow Lake Fire was previously reported to be nearly 20,000 acres and 21% containment but was expected to become more difficult to contain due to drier conditions later in the week.

Officials also asked that 911 to be dialed for life-threatening emergencies, and to call 435-615-3600 for non-emergency assistance.