Search and rescue effort underway for possible drowning victim after waverunner accident at Utah Lake

VINEYARD, Utah — A search and rescue team is at Utah Lake, searching the water for a victim who went under after a waverunner overturned.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said two people were on the waverunner when the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. near Vineyard Beach.

One of the people, who was not wearing a life jacket, is now considered missing. Officials said the other person was wearing a life jacket and was safely rescued.

Officials have deployed watercraft and aircraft to help with the search and rescue mission.

