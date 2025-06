WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police in West Valley City are searching for the parents of a boy who was found alone late Wednesday night.

The boy, who is nonverbal and appears to be approximately 10 years old, was found at 9:40 p.m. near 2700 South Redwood Road.

When the boy was found, he was wearing green Minecraft clothing.

Police are asking anyone who information on the boy or his parents to call the department at 801-840-4000.